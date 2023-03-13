Good Monday morning in New York City, where the governor has declared a state of emergency over this weather. Here's what else is happening:
- Michael Cohen testified in front of a grand jury at a Manhattan court today as the borough's district attorney considers whether to charge Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.
- Congestion pricing foes gathered for a rally at the base of the Queensboro Bridge in Manhattan yesterday ... and were promptly drowned out by pro-congestion pricing counterprotesters.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told Face the Nation that he isn't running for president and he's "1,000% behind" President Joe Biden — he just recently traveled to Ukraine because "New Jersey is one of the most international American states."
- A carving of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's face is being added to the ornate staircase inside the New York State Capitol in Albany.
- Interviews with more than a dozen former employees of the artist Tom Sachs confirmed that working for him was awful.
- The NYPD said a group of teens stole $42,000 worth of calculators from several Bronx schools.
- Neil's Coffee Shop, a longtime Upper East Side diner, has closed after its owner — who owed more than $1 million in unpaid rent — died two months ago.
- "I have the actors I think are charismatic. JLo, The Rock. Melissa McCarthy.": George Santos shared some thoughts on actors and Hollywood ahead of last night's Academy Awards.
- Burnout: It might last forever.
