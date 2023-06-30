Happy Friday afternoon from New York City where cottage cheese is cool again.
Cottage cheese may not be having the heyday it did in the 1970s when Americans were eating it by the pound, but the children of those 1970s cottage cheese lovers are reviving it on TikTok where it has become a hit.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Pairing your cottage cheese with a Diet Coke might not be a good idea, according to the World Health Organization’s cancer research unit who plans to add aspartame, a chemical found in artificial sweeteners, to a list of possible carcinogens.
- The thought of Diet Coke possibly causing cancer is too much for some fanatics to bear and one is demanding some answers about the findings.
- A 24-hour drag show that happened in 2016 seems to have summoned a Simpsons-like ability to predict future events with a strange level of accuracy.
- The Federal Trade Commission wants to crackdown on fake online reviews with hefty fines of up to $50,000 for each instance.
- A city records map allows you to look up building violations in your neighborhood — helpful if you’re planning a move or maybe just being nosy.
- It’s Barbie vs. Oppenheimer all over the internet but the only battle I see is over which to watch first.
- Another heated debate taking over the internet is whether ketchup goes in the fridge. The answer is obvious: no. (Editor's note: This view is not uniformly held among Gothamist staff)
- A Throggs Neck senior center in a public housing complex was not able to be used as a polling site for Tuesday’s primary elections due to mold which hindered some older people from voting after their site was moved much farther away.
- And finally, pure joy: