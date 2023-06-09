Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where Midtown power lunches are back. Here’s what else is happening:
- Netflix gained a slew of new subscribers after changing its password-sharing policies in a move that sparked tons of backlash.
- New York lawmakers passed a bill to create a commission that will consider reparations for slavery.
- An Oregon homeless shelter built with a ‘trauma-informed’ design could be a model for temporary housing.
- Modelo Especial took over Bud Light’s spot as the top-selling beer in the U.S. last month.
- Pete Davidson and Colin Jost were pretty stoned when they bought that decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat. They still have no idea what to do with it.
- A New Jersey school district repealed a policy that would’ve required teachers to out gay and trans students.
- A crocodile at a Costa Rican zoo seems to have impregnated herself.
- And finally, a fry thief: