Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where it didn't snow enough to count. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams is pitching New York City as the best place for the Democratic Party to hold its national convention in 2024, if not for the city's diversity and big-D Democratic values, than for its abundance of hotel rooms and the fact that you don't have to drive here.
- Hope Hicks, the former White House spokesperson for President Trump, has been hired as a consultant for Madison Square Garden amid the controversy over James Dolan's insistence on using facial recognition software.
- Joan Didion's old Upper East Side apartment has hit the market for $7.5 million.
- If that's out of your budget, there's this cool wood-paneled Greenwich Village apartment that had the same owner — and essentially never changed — from the time it was built in 1967. (It's selling for $1.65 million.)
- Casa Cruz, an exclusive club on the Upper East Side, was briefly shut down by the city this week because it didn't have a valid operating permit.
- Nancy Pelosi eats a hot dog for lunch every day, plus ice cream for breakfast and a bunch of other snacks. Here's what happened when one reporter tried out her lifestyle for a week.
- People who regularly send or receive voice-to-text messages just expect weird and often lewd typos to come through.
- Happy 50th anniversary to Schoolhouse Rock.
- More and more, monkeys are escaping (or being stolen) from zoos.
- And finally, we found one monkey: