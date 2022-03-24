Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Drag Brunch is back. Here's what else is happening:
- President Joe Biden said today that if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, it would "trigger a response" from NATO, which has up until now said it won't intervene militarily.
- In Poland, meanwhile, civilians are already training themselves on how to use AK-47s in case Russia invades their country, too.
- As elected officials in Albany debate making changes to the the state's bail laws, a new study out of Kentucky suggests that locking people up pre-trial makes them more likely to commit crimes afterwards because of lost jobs, family disruptions and other negative impacts that stem from being incarcerated.
- The CDC is blaming a "coding logic error" for the false reporting of 72,000 COVID deaths that weren't actually COVID deaths.
- NYC Ferry boats are getting new signage that will help passengers who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
- The Wall Street Journal has a good piece on how the St. Peter's men's basketball team, which is now the darling of the NCAA tournament, used a months-long break from games due to COVID infections to ultimately get a lot better.
- Speaking of St. Peter's, star point guard Doug Ebert, the one with the mustache and the hair, capitalized on his newfound fame by inking an endorsement with Buffalo Wild Wings, and the picture he recently posted of a bunch of open cartons of wings looks absolutely disgusting.
- "They’re a pack of squabbling old-school doofuses moved to near-nervous breakdowns by Elizabeth Holmes’s psychological torture in a suburban sushi restaurant and then in a glass-walled brainstorming room, and they’ve got one thing in common: THEY! HATE! CVS!": A good ode to the Walgreens guys in The Dropout.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, trick move:
Cats 😂 pic.twitter.com/bPwasSJVBx— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) March 24, 2022