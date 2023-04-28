Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the orchids are in bloom in the LaGuardia bathrooms. Here's what else is happening:
- A resident of NYCHA's Sterling-Buffalo Houses in Crown Heights spoke to PIX 11 about the rats running around in her walls.
- Hinchliffe Stadium, a Paterson, New Jersey ballpark that was once home to both the New York Black Yankees and the New York Cubans, is now one of the few remaining Negro League stadiums still standing, and is about to reopen for use by Paterson school teams and a local minor league team.
- "Harmony," a Barry Manilow musical about a German singing group that featured Jewish and non-Jewish performers during the rise of the Nazis, is coming to Broadway in the fall.
- A series of manhole explosions in East Orange, New Jersey set multiple cars on fire this morning.
- Residents of the southern Italian town of Monopoli are torn over a new public statue of a voluptuous mermaid created by local art students, with some saying it's too provocative and others celebrating it as a work that honors curvy bodies.
- A tiny British fairy penguin has become the first of its kind to undergo an MRI after doctors wanted to see why the bird has a slight wobble. (The brain scan didn't turn up any answers, but was nonetheless a feat of veterinary care.)
- Katy Perry lost a legal battle with an Australian clothing brand called Katie Perry that sued the global pop superstar for copyright infringement after she sold "Katy Perry"-branded merch at her Australian concerts.
- Why aren't more of you talking about the end of James Corden's late night show?
