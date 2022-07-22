Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the upcoming NYC Triathlon has been cut by 16 miles so people don't die in the heat. Here's what else is happening:
- God bless Hazel Chatman, the 75-year-old Parks Department employee who has turned a public restroom on the Brighton Beach boardwalk into a poster-filled shrine to local basketball stars, Maya Angelou, inspirational quotes and people with disabilities who've overcome adversity.
- All political and social justice opposition aside, New York City's 15-minute grocery delivery "ghost stores" might fail because people actually like going grocery shopping instead of ordering everything from the couch.
- Residents of several northern New Jersey cities, including Fort Lee and Palisades Park, are being advised to use bottled or boiled water instead of straight tap water after E.coli was detected in local water samples.
- We're not going to mitigate the effects of global warming by scolding people for individual bad behavior but private jets burn so much gas and are very bad.
- A camera operator working on 50 Cent's upcoming horror movie Skill House fainted on set and 50 responded, "Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn’t take how real it was. We’re elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game."
- Shark attack, schmark attack, this Hawaiian woman was attacked by a wild boar while surfing.
- People in a small Australian town freaked out the other night when an apocalyptic pink glow lit up the sky, but it turned out to be the lights from a pot-growing facility that forgot to lower its blackout shades.
- I listen to Top 40 radio all the time and I'd never get this Jeopardy! question about a dumb Taylor Swift lyric, the critics watching at home need to relax.
- And finally, free the baby creek monsters:
Thank you kid...👧🦈💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/t3EUUfAu1C— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 22, 2022