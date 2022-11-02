Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the marathon's blue tangent line is getting painted. Here's what else is happening:
- Protesters who sued Donald Trump and his campaign alleging that they were assaulted by his security personnel outside Trump Tower in 2015 have reached a settlement.
- Harry Bates, a celebrated architect who designed some very cool modernist homes on Fire Island, has died at the age of 95.
- In Iowa, two teenagers who allegedly beat their Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat and hid her body in a park because they were upset with their bad grades are on trial for murder.
- The Federal Aviation Administration solicited public input on airplane seat size and the results are in: People think the seats are too small.
- In other airplane design news, NASA launched a competition for aviation companies to come up with more energy-efficient planes, some of which look like giant guitar picks that could hold 500 people.
- We're looking at a shortage of big turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.
- A fun (and expensive) overnight camping experience at a zoo in Sydney, Australia, took a freaky turn when five lions escaped their area and the whole place had to go into a "Code One" lockdown.
- Congrats for former Miss Puerto Rico and former Miss Argentina for marrying each other.
- Tumblr announced that you can once again post nude pics, just no images or videos depicting sexual acts.
