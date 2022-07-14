Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where we're not technically in a heat wave — that's coming next week. Here's what's happening now:
- New York City can't seem to get rid of broker fees.
- Police in Ohio said a man has admitted to raping a 10-year-old girl who got pregnant and then sought an abortion, this after right wing news outlets and Republican politicians in Ohio went on a tear questioning the validity of the girl's story.
- This Guardian investigation details the 160 laws that Queen Elizabeth is apparently exempt from in Great Britain.
- A #VanLife update: It's still a thing!
- Beanie Feldstein and the producers and crew of Funny Girl are all on the same page and respectfully agreed on the decision for her to step down this month, according to the show's latest PR statements.
- "I’ve come to see a pair of glasses on Streep’s face as a Chekhov’s gun: At some point you know they’re coming off, and it’s going to be fabulous": This is a good New York Times piece about Meryl Streep's move where she takes off her glasses.
- Paramount has released a trailer for the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head series, and it looks a lot like the old Beavis and Butt-Head series.
- Diet Coke exists because fellas didn't want to drink Tab.
- And finally, no harm to any party involved!:
Cat trap to protect birds! ❤️😂😂pic.twitter.com/uysvRDQIow— Figen (@TheFigen) July 12, 2022