Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the subway series shall unite us all...around the T-shirts. Here's what else is happening:
- Your polling place for the June 28th primary may not be the same as your polling place for the upcoming August 23rd primary, so be sure to check!
- The Jackie Robinson Museum on Varick and Canal finally opened today.
- It appears a flash mob of women twerking inside a baby pool materialized on an L train recently.
- This woman waited three hours in line outside the Good Morning America studio to try to get her favorite CW star, Jensen Ackles, to sign an autograph. Did she succeed? Click to find out.
- Joe Biden's doctor said the president is now feeling well enough to exercise again.
- "The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family," reads a statement from the family of Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, who did, in fact, attend his son's same-sex wedding days after voting against a gay marriage bill.
- Inflation is prompting some businesses to reuse waste, like bacon grease and dairy-making byproducts, into new things they can sell, like soap and vodka.
- NPR put together a good list of movies that are really similar that came out at the same time (e.g. Antz and A Bug's Life).
- Quarterlife: It can be a tough time.
- "It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally. It’s like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, ‘Everything is finite.’ What’s the corny cliche? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it": The Kid Mero gave a diplomatic answer to his professional split with Desus Nice on WFAN yesterday.
- And finally, strong pose:
Hi..🐼👋 pic.twitter.com/FEt3wVuGzT— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 26, 2022