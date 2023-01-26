Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where beer-sellers near Grand Central Madison are about to get more business. Here's what else is happening:
- Tony Hawk's foundation is helping resurrect the Brooklyn Banks — a famous skate spot under the Brooklyn Bridge on the Lower East Side that was closed for construction in 2010 — and turn it into an officially designated skating area.
- Curbed has a good summary of the feud between an old West Village newspaper (WestView News) and its spinoff (Village View), which seems to boil down to: the old paper printed 9/11 truther conspiracies, disgruntled editors started their new paper, and now they fight over whose side Sarah Jessica Parker is on.
- Suffolk County police responded to a report of a woman stuck in a hole in front of a Huntington Station house early this morning, and when they arrived, they found another woman plus a man also stuck in the six-foot-deep hole. They were all saved; no explanation was given for how they got stuck down there in the first place, or why there was a hole in the yard.
- The new trend in sleepy time wellness is "savoring," or the act of thinking about a happy memory in great detail until you peacefully drift off.
- The Guardian's Adrian Chiles said it: Sand between the toes doesn't feel good.
- The menswear guy who's popping up in everyone's Twitter feed is just a humble poster trying to teach people how sweaters are made, lay off him.
- In other Twitter news, the site changed its font.
- Happy (?) 10th anniversary to the "This is fine" dog meme.
- The TBS face-slapping competition show sounds horrible.
And finally, gets the heart rate up: