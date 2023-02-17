Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the pizza remains good. Here's what else is happening:
- All five of the Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty.
- Westchester police are warning people to pay attention at car washes because thieves are reportedly hopping in just-washed vehicles and driving off.
- Does one qualify as a "small landlord" by owning under a certain amount of rental units, or is it more of a state of mind?
- Plush dolls of Huggy Wuggy, a disturbing little saw-toothed character from an indie video game who somehow became a popular children's YouTube figure, are all over Manhattan tourist shops.
- Despite the promotion of cryptocurrencies as a way for Black Americans to build wealth outside the historically racist investment areas of banking and real estate, a new LendingTree survey found that Black crypto investors are more likely than white ones to have lost money.
- Investors in the SPAC co-founded by Alex Rodriguez recently cashed out 61% of the firm's stock after it failed to really acquire anything, which is what a SPAC is for.
- MoMA has a new exhibit highlighting public architecture projects in New York City, but New York magazine's architecture critic Justin Davidson was not impressed, and accused the exhibit of highlighting flashy structures that exist "in a vacuum of social context" rather than serving a deeper, more integrated role in civic life.
- The Wall Street Journal ran a questionable opinion piece this week suggesting that cash-strapped people deal with rising inflation by just not eating breakfast.
- Drake and 21 Savage have reached a settlement after being sued by Condé Nast for making a fake Vogue cover to promote their recent album.
- After Prince Harry caused a stir with the frostbitten penis story in his memoir, Outside magazine interviewed some hardcore cold-weather athletes about what it's actually like to deal with frozen genitals.
