- Newly released economic data shows that New York City gained 235,200 jobs last year — which was 40,000 more than initially predicted, and brings the city's employment rate very close to what it was right before the pandemic.
- A hit-and-run driver killed a 56-year-old cyclist in East Williamsburg last night.
- Along Church Street by the World Trade Center, the anti-terrorism bollards standing between the roadway and the bike lane have created for a uniquely safe cycling experience.
- Happy early St. Patrick's Day to Malachy McCourt, the actor, WBAI radio host and famed raconteur who, at 91, recently graduated (?) from hospice care by surviving so long.
- A bald eagle in Wethersfield, Connecticut is now famous for being caught on camera picking up a slice of pizza off the ground.
- A home inspector in Wilmington, North Carolina recently found an 8-foot alligator walking around the attic of a house under construction.
- Cincinnati animal care officials announced recently that a serval (a type of wild cat) that was kept illegally as a pet escaped from its owner's car during a traffic stop earlier this year, subsequently tested positive for cocaine, and is now recuperating safely at the Cincinnati Zoo.
- Van Leeuwen is putting its reputation on the line by making a limited edition Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored ice cream that it plans to sell at select Walmart locations.
- Also, happy early St. Patrick's Day to the Sweaters of Inisherin.
