Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the Peacock Parade is going on across the river. Here's what else is happening:
- In light of today's news that Amazon workers voted to unionize at a Staten Island facility, it's worth revisiting this piece from exactly two years ago about Jeff Bezos' personal attempt to disparage and undermine Christian Smalls, the man who led the organization effort and could inspire a nationwide push to unionize Amazon warehouse employees.
- Students in the village of Malverne in Nassau County are trying to get a name change for Linder Place, a street named after Paul Linder, a Klan member whose chapter burned down a Brooklyn orphanage.
- Nancy Lane, a longtime board member at the Studio Museum Harlem and a noted champion of Black artists, has died at the age of 88.
- Slap, schmap, did you see the gift bags for Oscars VIPs that included $137,000 worth of swag, including: a parcel of land in Scotland that grants you the title of Lord or Lady; a voucher for liposuction; some nuts; an Ulta hair brush; and a life-coaching session with a wellness expert? (Downside: It counts as taxable income.)
- Sky Ferreira, whenever you're ready.
- Jim Carrey said he's likely going to retire after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to focus on oil painting, Transcendental Meditation, and his NFT project.
- Summer Fridays forever.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, feel the platonic vibrations:
Two fish vibrating platonically next to each other sand underwater twice knock knock intropic.twitter.com/dNRWoNeLg1— k-pop edit archive (@dustbin_nie) March 26, 2022