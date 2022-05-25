Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the rats are built different. Here's what's happening:
- Today's Brian Lehrer Show included four segments about the mass shooting in Texas, including what it means for that town specifically, what it means for schools everywhere, why we have so many guns in the U.S., and why enough people in enough states want to keep having so many guns such that these mass shootings remain common.
- Mayor Eric Adams said last night that he wants to launch a national PR campaign around supporting police and rejecting the "defund" movement.
- Two Hudson Valley farms are suing to block New York City's foie gras ban, arguing that it would devastate their businesses.
- The Republican primary for Senate in Pennsylvania, which Dr. Oz is leading by about 1,000 votes, is headed to a recount.
- President Joe Biden keeps saying he's running for reelection in 2024, and almost everyone else in the Democratic Party keeps not believing him.
- Today in science: Researchers in California are studying why a certain type of salamander is so good at "parachuting" from trees bydropping them in wind tunnels and watching them fall to the ground slightly slower than other types of salamanders.
- Meet the over-65 "grandfluencers" of TikTok.
- Ice-T does not appreciate the haters who gave him and his partner Coco a hard time for pushing their 6-year-old daughter in a stroller.
- Heinz is making special Salad Cream (???) for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and rebranding it Salad Queen.
- And finally, the rat:
