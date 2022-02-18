Happy Long Weekend — proceed safely for any of you with a freezer full of pre-made martinis. Here's what's happening:
- Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, who's faced an onslaught of tabloid coverage painting him as soft on crime, has actually sent pre-trial defendants to Rikers Island at a higher weekly rate than his predecessor, which has angered some of the reform advocates who supported his campaign.
- New York State has given almost $3 billion in subsidies to the horse racing industry since 2008, and a recent study found that if the state hadn't been so generous with taxpayer money, eight of its 11 tracks would've closed.
- The CEO of Threes Brewing, a popular craft beer company in Brooklyn, recently came out against vaccine mandates, comparing them to the kind of discrimination seen in the Jim Crow South and Nazi Germany.
- Speaking of beer, a writer for Cheers estimated that Norm's infamous-but-never-stated bar tab was close to $1.2 million.
- "I'm so stressed out right now," explained an 8-year-old in this Cut story about the boom of stress-relief toys for children.
- After reportedly telling social media companies that he wants them to ban drill rap videos from their platforms to reduce gun violence, Mayor Eric Adams met with a group of drill artists this week to discuss collaborating with them on solutions instead.
- "Despite all of this, I want the record to show that I love sharks," said a 42-year-old Florida woman who escaped a shark attack by repeatedly punching it in the head.
- Space Coke is here. And Gawker said it "will fix everything."
- And finally, the wind is no joke, be careful out there:
86,000 people are currently watching a live stream of a guy shouting GO ON THEN at pilots trying to land planes at Heathrow in #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/Oxa80Vtgeo— Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) February 18, 2022