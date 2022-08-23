Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where nothing replenishes your sodium on a hot day like beer sipped through a hot dog. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City is piloting a speed governor program on 50 vehicles in the municipal fleet, testing out what happens when onboard computers force these cars — and, by extension, cars around them — to slow down.
- Michael Bourne, a DJ on WBGO who hosted "Singers Unlimited" for nearly four decades, has died at the age of 75.
- Congrats to Long Island swimmer Lori King on completing the first-ever swim from Block Island to Montauk, a feat that involved several close calls with sharks, squid, and other marine wildlife.
- PIX 11 just reviewed Tavern on the Green (for some reason) and deemed it great!
- Two men have been found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a plan that also involved potentially blowing up a bridge as part of a hypothetical escape from the authorities.
- New data indicates that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of any of the 50 states (80.7 years), followed by Washington state and California.
- NPR has a new deal with YouTube to post just the audio from more than 20 of its podcasts on the site.
- One of the guys who robbed Kim Kardashian of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while tying her up and holding her at gunpoint told Vice that he didn't feel remorse and she "should be a little less showy" about her wealth.
- Page Six confirmed that Kevin Smith bawled his eyes out at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding.
- Residents of Angelino Heights, the L.A. neighborhood where The Fast and the Furious was filmed, are pissed that fans drive around nearly every night racing and drifting in homage to the movie.
- And finally, a quick stop at SPAR:
Meanwhile in Austria.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ll7U2Gfm2K— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 22, 2022