Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Astor Place cube still isn't spinning. Here's what else is happening:
- Martin Shkreli, who was sentenced back in 2018 to seven years in prison for securities fraud, has been released early for good behavior and is now in a halfway house in some undisclosed location in New York.
- The Russian and Turkish 10th Street Baths are open again and continuing to do (charmingly?) annoying stuff like not letting you use your passes on certain days because of the way the business is split between two allegedly warring co-owners.
- "As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out," explained Taylor Swift in her NYU commencement speech this morning.
- U.S. Soccer has agreed to pay the men's and women's national teams equally — and to give them both raises.
- The Ringling Bros. circus is coming back, but without animals.
- Queen Elizabeth was positively chuffed at the naming of a Tube line after her.
- They're making a movie based on Channing Tatum's children's book about father-daughter love. (He'll star in the movie.)
- Carmen Electra is on OnlyFans now.
- No sauce, no oil, no butter: Victoria Beckham likes her food nice and dry.
- And finally, good swaddle technique: