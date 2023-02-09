Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone's trying to run the marathon. Here's what else is happening:
- New Jersey is expanding a pilot program where police officers are deployed with mental health counselors — in unmarked cars without flashing lights or sirens — to respond to calls about people in emotional distress.
- The NYPD said two armed thieves entered a Hudson Yards parking garage this morning and drove out with a pair of stolen vehicles.
- "At the happy hour, people at least all seemed mad about the right things": Curbed went to a bar with Open New York, a YIMBY advocacy group.
- The MSC Meraviglia, one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, is leaving from Red Hook this spring, but because the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal's electric plug isn't fully operational for all ships, this idling boat is going to emit the same amount of emissions in one day as 34,409 long-haul trucks.
- In other cruise news, J. Lo, the Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer for Virgin Voyages, is launching a special cruise for Women's History Month (April) that'll sail from Miami to Puerto Plata and Bimini and include "Ted-talk-inspired seminars" and "wellness programming."
- Meet Alan Lampel, the Broadway electrician who's worked nearly 13,000 shows for Phantom of the Opera, going back to the production's beginning.
- It's been two days since the State of the Union address, when President Joe Biden hit Republicans with the slam, "As my football coach used to say, 'Lots of luck in your senior year,'" and still, nobody really knows what he meant.
- A former Twitter employee testified during a congressional hearing this week that back in 2019, the White House demanded that Twitter remove a tweet wherein Chrissy Tiegen called Donald Trump a "p---- a-- b----."
- Big spoon hive, stand up.
