- "Morale is so low. The mayor is constantly criticizing his own workforce, people don’t feel there’s a positive culture": a New York City social services worker who's leaving their job gave an anonymous interview to Hell Gate about the bad vibes of working under Mayor Eric Adams.
- Authorities in Suffolk County found 118 rabbits, 150 birds, seven tortoises, three snakes, 15 cats and over 100,000 roaches living in the home of a Miller Place social worker.
- THE CITY made a great interactive piece that shows the likelihood of Gov. Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin winning New York's gubernatorial election based on various turnout metrics.
- A Belleville, N.J. funeral home that was repeatedly featured in The Sopranos is slated for demolition, which has locals upset.
- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office plans to return $4 million worth of antiques to India after they were recovered during an investigation into a prolific looter.
- Milady's, a former dive bar in SoHo, is reopening, but as a high-end cocktail bar run by the legendary bartender behind Pegu Club.
- Real estate investors and prospective homeowners have wasted no time trying to buy up properties in Florida that were damaged by Hurricane Ian.
- A Colorado State University researcher watched goats and sheep physically battle each other over 100 times over newly-exposed salt licks up in Montana, and the goats won almost every single time.
- Members of Italy's far-right coalition who won the country's recent election are pissed that photos of Mussolini are now being removed from government buildings.
- Are people going to start ordering egg yolk omelettes now?
- Semafor is live, complete with articles (they're called "semaforms") and a home page full of little clocks for various time zones, which I guess is a nice touch because it makes you feel rich.
