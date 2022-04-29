Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where Carroll Gardens residents will no longer have to trek down to Bensonhurst for spaghetti. Here's what else is happening:
- Hundreds of mourners attended today's funeral in Queens for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein, who died last Sunday in a house fire in Canarsie.
- Local lawmakers are trying to get New York's fashion industry to stop exploiting models.
- A baby Matschie’s tree kangaroo, which is a special type of 'roo that conservationists are trying to breed more of, has been born at the Bronx Zoo.
- The most complete Velociraptor skeleton ever put together is going on public display at Christie's in New York before being auctioned off next month.
- A new study out of England found that 40% of single men will go four months without changing their sheets.
- James Corden is leaving the Late Late Show... later. (Summer of 2023.)
- In a new book of Royals gossip, Tina Brown lays out the dilemma at the center of Megxit: Harry and Megan want to make a lot of money, which you can't do as a British royal, so they've left and disavowed the family to make money and content about their royal-ness.
- Science shows that people who walk fast can effectively make you feel 16 years younger.
- Lion meat for human consumption is growing in a lab right now.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, that kangaroo baby we were telling you about:
Officials at the @BronxZoo have announced the birth of an endangered baby tree kangaroo.— The Associated Press (@AP) April 29, 2022
The zoo director's called the birth of the Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey a unique opportunity to observe “one of nature’s most intriguing evolutionary adaptations.” https://t.co/H9anhWwvQM pic.twitter.com/1fXE8bsKxn