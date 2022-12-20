Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the American Irish Historical Society's mansion on 5th Avenue is staying put. Here's what else is happening:
- Lea Michele's Funny Girl just brought in $2 million over eight performances, setting a revenue record for the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway.
- Kate and Rooney Mara's mom, who lives up in Westchester, is upset that Richard Gere is installing a cell tower at a nearby hotel he owns.
- Authorities say we're living in a "golden age of cocaine."
- In other drug news, nobody knows who slipped a bunch of PCP into the clam chowder on the set of Titanic 25 years ago, a prank that sent much of the cast and crew to the hospital.
- Soon-to-be-married couples who booked weddings at the Madison Hotel in Morristown, N.J. are not happy that the ballroom is being renovated to have a blue, grey and white color scheme instead of being all gold.
- Simone Biles, who has become a leading public advocate for mental health awareness, isn't renewing her endorsement contract with Cerebral, the telehealth startup that got in trouble for allegedly pushing doctors to overprescribe Adderall.
- "I really want to slap these bastards who are rattling on but don’t know where to start": Kim Jong Un's sister said in a published statement today that she doesn't appreciate the haters who claim North Korea's first ever spy satellite produces crude, nearly useless images.
- Teens on TikTok are snackin' on caviar.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, it's icy sidewalk season: