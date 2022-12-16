Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where everyone's sick with something. Here's what else is happening:
- About 300 former New York state inmates without permanent places to live could soon be scrambling when the state cancels the contracts it set up with hotels to house people who were in overcrowded prisons at the start of the pandemic.
- Tyler Perry has joined Will and Jada Pinkett Smith in buying out performances of Ain't No Mo to try and keep the Broadway musical from shutting down.
- Stores are blaring Christmas music right now because research tells them it'll make you buy more stuff.
- Lawyers are trying to work out a settlement and avoid formal litigation regarding the June marshmallow-and-rubbing-alcohol fire at the Goop store in Sag Harbor that left two people burned.
- Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, noted Capitol rioter Baked Alaska and other prominent Trump boosters are not fans of his NFT trading cards.
- Researchers at the University of Washington, Seattle, determined that about 8,000 shootings in the U.S. between 2015 and 2020 can be attributed to "unseasonable heat," and they fear shootings will increase as the planet keeps heating up.
- The massive aquarium inside a Raddison in Berlin shattered today, sending 1,500 tropical fish into the streets of the German capital.
- T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the suspended Good Morning America paramours, appear to be enjoying each other's company during their time off work.
- 2022 was (apparently?) a big year for not-quite-magic mushroom-infused foods.
- And finally, welcome to the weekend: