It’s Monday afternoon in New York City, where Citibike e-bikes are always broken.
I don’t even bother trying to get an e-bike during peak hours anymore, though it would be nice to make more use of those monstrosities. Though some people blame the broken bikes on rowdy teens, Citibike says they're just being used way too much, among other reasons.
Here's what else is happening:
- A 32-year-old man who was the dean of a NYC high school by day and led a violent gang by night was convicted of murder in the 2010 fatal shooting of a rival gang member.
- The IRS decided to stop sending workers unannounced to people’s homes, to protect employees from the potential wrath of an irate taxpayer lashing out at the surprise visit.
- New York City is representing the country at the Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant. A Bronxite will be the first Black woman to be the face of the nation in the competition’s 51-year history.
- While they do provide protection from all the rain we’ve been getting lately, street sheds are an eyesore. Officials announced on Monday plans to do away with scaffolding structures not in use, and redesign ones that are.
- NYC has always struggled with getting an accurate count of people in the shelter system, but a new report released this month by the Adams administration gives us a better understanding.
- A Queens councilmember who is a staunch opponent of unregistered vehicles and bogus temporary license plates happens to have a car parked with an invalid temporary license plate in her driveway.
- An MTA subway elevator and escalator repair team member was fired for taking several flights to his second home in Florida while on the clock.
