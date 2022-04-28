Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the fire risk is up. Here's what else is happening:

  • A former employee of a Chipotle in Flushing is suing the company, alleging that they fired her for trying to unionize.
  • MTA Chair Janno Lieber insisted this week that the agency's push to go after fare-evaders isn't about criminalizing poverty because he's seen "countless images of people in designer clothes, carrying $7 lattes, waltzing through emergency gates at Wall Street or on the Upper East Side."
  • Mayor Eric Adams has named a new head of the Taxi and Limousine Commission after the previous boss resigned over leaked audio of her swearing at employees.
  • The New Yorker has a story about a silver fox from Yorkville who keeps scamming girlfriends out of thousands of dollars for "investments" that never pay off.
  • New science indicates that a dog's breed has little-to-no effect on their personality.
  • Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former Los Angeles doorman gave a bizarre taped deposition for their defamation trial that he filmed in his car while vaping and swigging from a bottle of what appears to be Mountain Dew.
  • Meet the RepLadies, a Reddit group of mostly Millennial women whose passion is finding really well executed knock-offs of designer stuff.
  • This documentary about a Massachusetts man and his bookstore seems very pleasant.
  • And finally, parkour: