Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the fire risk is up. Here's what else is happening:
- A former employee of a Chipotle in Flushing is suing the company, alleging that they fired her for trying to unionize.
- MTA Chair Janno Lieber insisted this week that the agency's push to go after fare-evaders isn't about criminalizing poverty because he's seen "countless images of people in designer clothes, carrying $7 lattes, waltzing through emergency gates at Wall Street or on the Upper East Side."
- Mayor Eric Adams has named a new head of the Taxi and Limousine Commission after the previous boss resigned over leaked audio of her swearing at employees.
- The New Yorker has a story about a silver fox from Yorkville who keeps scamming girlfriends out of thousands of dollars for "investments" that never pay off.
- New science indicates that a dog's breed has little-to-no effect on their personality.
- Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former Los Angeles doorman gave a bizarre taped deposition for their defamation trial that he filmed in his car while vaping and swigging from a bottle of what appears to be Mountain Dew.
- Meet the RepLadies, a Reddit group of mostly Millennial women whose passion is finding really well executed knock-offs of designer stuff.
- This documentary about a Massachusetts man and his bookstore seems very pleasant.
- And finally, parkour:
Dog has mastered the art of climbing down the stairs...🐕🐾🪜😅 pic.twitter.com/Ok4KqkXgx8— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 28, 2022