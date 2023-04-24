Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin are not back together. Here's what's happening:
- The women's restroom on the second floor of the Capitol building in Albany is quite nice.
- Will Murphy, a 39-year-old Democrat and St. John's law professor, has filed the requisite paperwork to run for Congress in Rep. George Santos' district.
- Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Mayor Eric Adams' longtime ally, is being sued for $5 million by members of a Canarsie church who allege that Whitehead illegally evicted them when he bought their property at auction.
- Meet Jermaine Stone, a Bronx rapper who began working in a wine warehouse and has since become a wine consultant, connoisseur and host of the podcast "Wine & Hip Hop."
- Pete Davidson pushed a handsy Knicks fan who gave him an unsolicited embrace during yesterday's game at Madison Square Garden.
- Here are some pictures of other Knicks fans being rowdy.
- Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson are both out of a job.
- Now that social media platforms have replaced legible news feeds with pictures of shirts that go hard, people are reading blogs and going to homepages again.
- Bud Light's parent company has placed two marketing employees on leave after the beer brand hired a transgender influencer to promote their product, which prompted right-wing light beer fans to get upset.
- Congrats to Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, for winning their league and getting promoted to a higher tier of British pro soccer.
- India has overtaken China to become the world's most populous country.
