Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Ian wants a bike and a motorcycle. Here's what's happening:
- City Council Transportation Committee Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers said during a recent hearing that if the city wants to get drivers to stop blocking bus and bike lanes, it should add more parking lots and garages, because car owners' "quality of life needs to be taken into account as well."
- The MTA said 80% more fare evasion summonses were issued during the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
- "Can you please stop killing the whales and dolphins?": Snooki has been going after Gov. Phil Murphy for his effort to put offshore wind turbines off the coast of the Jersey Shore.
- Hello to the newest Staten Island Ferry boat, named for journalist, peace activist, Catholic workers' advocate and pending saint Dorothy Day.
- Former Rep. Max Rose has taken a job with the consulting firm founded by Eric Adams' former chief of staff, Frank Carone.
- Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture is at war with his West Village neighbor over who gets to control a backyard that touches both of their properties.
- Former Knicks and Syracuse great Carmelo Anthony is retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons in the league.
- Despite (or because of?) the fact that Hyundais are easy to steal, they're considered very cool now.
- Someone bought one of Kurt Cobain's broken guitars at auction for $596,000.
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" only got a five minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, which means it's bad.
- Starting tomorrow, May 23, you can get Early Addition in your inbox every weekday morning before it publishes on our website. Sign up here.
- And finally, here goes: