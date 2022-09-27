Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the mayor doesn't have to tell you who he's meeting with at the club. Here's what else is happening:
- The Police Benevolent Association of New York State (which is not the union that represents NYPD officers) endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
- A Flatbush landlord who didn't pay gas or heat bills but instead gave tenants space heaters has been sentenced to six months in prison after a 70-year-old tenant jumped from the building and died after the building caught fire in 2019.
- Seismologists believe that two Russian-owned oil pipelines running under the Baltic Sea to Germany leaked yesterday as a result of a deliberate explosion, but it's unclear who would've blown them open or why.
- "Pictures From Italian Profiles," a social media feed and now a photo book that is what it sounds like — pictures of Italian life taken from actual Italians' social media profiles — is a cool antidote to the corny overkill of Italian travel pics.
- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes of "Jay and Silent Bob" fame are real-life best bros.
- Tom Hanks' debut novel is coming out next year and he's very excited about it.
- Starbucks' famed pumpkin spice lattes reportedly taste less like pumpkin spice and more like a hot cup of milk, according to this critic.
- It seems the chess cheating scandal may have involved a vibrating rectal plug that acted kind of like the banging-on-a-trash-can thing the Houston Astros used?
- And finally, goth icon:
A rare encounter with a giant phantom jellyfish 990m (3,200 ft) beneath the surface in Monterey Bay.pic.twitter.com/gqkD52QfGH— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 24, 2022