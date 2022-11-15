Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where offices are still half empty. Here's what else is happening:
- The Times has a good profile of a Venezuelan asylum-seeker – who was a radio host back in his home country — walking around New York City trying to find work.
- Federal authorities arrested a woman at JFK Airport yesterday for allegedly trying to smuggle 28 pounds of cocaine into the country inside the tires of her wheelchair.
- One of the judges nominated by Mayor Eric Adams to serve on the city judiciary is 51-year-old Dale Fong-Fredrick, who, in his free time, cosplays as a medieval knight named Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional "son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty" who’s rumored "to competitively dance the pole in disguise."
- Facebook is planning to lay off exactly 871 employees from its Manhattan office.
- The Empire State Building is getting a Starbucks Reserve, a three-story version of the coffee shop that'll also sell cocktails.
- The Bahamas penthouse where FTX's famed roommate polycule did its thing is now up for sale for $39.9 million.
- "I realized that there are worse things than being fat. The worst thing you can be is wanting to barf all the time.": Ozempic, an expensive diabetes medication that has recently become a trendy unofficial weight loss drug, has some brutal side effects.
- The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics look like funny red triangle puffs but they're technically phryges, which are old-timey French hats.
- Here are your 2023 Grammy nominees.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, close enough: