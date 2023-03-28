Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where lifeguards are getting a raise. Here's what else is happening:
- Hell Gate has a good interview with Columbia history professor Kim Phillips-Fein about why New York City isn't facing an economic crisis similar to the one it saw in the '70s. (People aren't fleeing like they were back then, nor is the city borrowing like it was.)
- The City Council is considering a bill that would formally ban discrimination based on people's weight, with the exception of certain professions where body size is directly relevant to performing the job.
- Jonathan Majors' attorney said the incident that led to his assault arrest on Saturday began with Majors calling 911 out of concern for the mental health of the person he was with.
- The city's first woman-owned cannabis pop-up shop is opening in Queens on Thursday.
- Bobbi Ercoline, an upstate bank clerk who was photographed hugging her boyfriend while wrapped in a blanket at Woodstock '69 — an image that graced the cover of the Woodstock documentary and became a symbol of American hippiedom — has died at the age of 73.
- More and more, normal people are posting celebrity-style notes announcing their divorces.
- A war is brewing between people who insist washing your clothes on cold is better for the environment versus people who advocate a quick spin in warm water.
- A short afternoon snooze is fine, but it's no substitute for a good night's sleep.
