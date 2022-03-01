Good evening from New York City, where the first resident to test positive for COVID did so exactly two years ago today. Here's what else is happening:
- Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told WNYC's Brian Lehrer today that he wants the federal government to put certain Russian oligarchs on a sanction list so that law enforcement can seize their luxury Manhattan condos.
- However, sanctioning oligarchs won't stop the war, according to oligarchs.
- Rudy Giuliani told reporters at the state Republican convention on Long Island that "not just as a father, but as a person," he thinks his son Andrew should be governor and that the state party did him dirty by giving the GOP nomination to Rep. Lee Zeldin.
- A new bill in Trenton would end New Jersey's distinction as the only state in the union that still doesn't let you pump your own gas.
- Matthew McConaughey keeps talking about how he didn't have hair transplants, he just rubbed some topical ointment on his head and more hair grew in.
- If that interests you, maybe check out this podcast for "dirtbag" dudes who love skincare.
- "In 2022, being a bimbo is more of … a vibe," explains The Cut.
- And finally, love a good lobby:
MIDTOWN!!!!! IS!!!!! BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fZx2PSnzmC— Rachel Seville Tashjian (@theprophetpizza) March 1, 2022