Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where precious restaurants are out and "taverns" are in. Here's what else is happening:
- New York's new budget agreement has a tiny provision allowing liquor stores to be open on Christmas Day, an apparent concession to business owners who aren't happy about restaurants being allowed to keep serving to-go cocktails.
- The NYPD and ASPCA on Friday removed 27 dogs from a Bed-Stuy house where the animals were allegedly being kept in "deplorable," "inhumane conditions."
- Speaking of neglected animals, behold the saga of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke's cat, who escaped from her Red Hook home, got rescued by a neighbor, didn't get retrieved by Kirke because she failed to give this neighbor a call back, and now the cat is back on the streets.
- Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes didn't get a lot of playing time this year, but he did amass a following on TikTok with videos of himself dancing alone in hotel rooms.
- Microplastics, unfortunately, are what's for dinner.
- "I have to think: 'OK, the character is scared here, but are they scared because their life is in danger or are they just startled?' Those screams will sound very different": Ashley Peldon, a successful Hollywood scream artist, shares tips of the trade.
- There's a trend among bougie restaurants to serve blooming onions, but fancy. (They have caviar on them.)
- New Vince Staples out today.
- And finally, it's officially spring at this lake:
Beautiful day to restock the lake today with new fish!🐟🐟🐟#wawx #lakelife #fish #rainbowtrout #maplevalley pic.twitter.com/KSAr1F8QYx— ThriftynSeattle (@ThriftynSeattle) April 7, 2022