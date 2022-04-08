Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where precious restaurants are out and "taverns" are in. Here's what else is happening:

  • New York's new budget agreement has a tiny provision allowing liquor stores to be open on Christmas Day, an apparent concession to business owners who aren't happy about restaurants being allowed to keep serving to-go cocktails.
  • The NYPD and ASPCA on Friday removed 27 dogs from a Bed-Stuy house where the animals were allegedly being kept in "deplorable," "inhumane conditions."
  • Speaking of neglected animals, behold the saga of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke's cat, who escaped from her Red Hook home, got rescued by a neighbor, didn't get retrieved by Kirke because she failed to give this neighbor a call back, and now the cat is back on the streets.
  • Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes didn't get a lot of playing time this year, but he did amass a following on TikTok with videos of himself dancing alone in hotel rooms.
  • Microplastics, unfortunately, are what's for dinner.
  • "I have to think: 'OK, the character is scared here, but are they scared because their life is in danger or are they just startled?' Those screams will sound very different": Ashley Peldon, a successful Hollywood scream artist, shares tips of the trade.
  • There's a trend among bougie restaurants to serve blooming onions, but fancy. (They have caviar on them.)
  • New Vince Staples out today.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
  • And finally, it's officially spring at this lake: