Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the model who put 850 head shots around town has been signed! Here's what else is happening:
- The MTA said the 7 train won't run between Queensboro Plaza and 34th Street-Hudson Yards for six weekends, beginning next month, while the agency installs an elevator at the Queensboro Plaza station.
- "Dr. King called upon us to be just and to be fair, and to not judge people. And that has not been afforded to an individual named judge Hector LaSalle": Gov. Kathy Hochul used a speech at a Brooklyn church on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to defend her controversial pick for chief judge.
- We've seen enough: Rep. George Santos loves sweaters.
- An illegal juvenile alligator was recovered by animal control officials in Neptune, New Jersey over the weekend, though they still don't know how the reptile got loose in the first place.
- An East Hampton police investigation has determined that a local gun club, from whence a bullet allegedly escaped and hit a house last August, was "degraded, inadequate, and poorly maintained."
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released its 2023 cats-on-infrastructure calendar.
- Dr. Dre's cease-and-desist letter to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has successfully stopped the Georgia Republican from using "Still Dre" in her promo video.
- There's an ultramarathon in England where people run back and forth in a pitch black, mile-long tunnel for 200 miles.
- Victoria Gotti's Long Island mansion, which has been abandoned since 2016 when the FBI raided it as part of a tax fraud investigation regarding Gotti's sons, has officially been foreclosed on.
- The hottest "tinned fish" is now just tuna.
