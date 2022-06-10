Good Friday afternoon in New York City, the latest bottlenose dolphin hotspot. Here's what's happening:
- Leh-Boy Gabriel Brown, a.k.a. the guy who bikes around NYC with a soccer ball balancing on his head, explains why he still works a graveyard shift at a Staten Island Amazon facility instead of becoming a full-time biking and balancing influencer (he's gotten offers).
- "We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer," said Western New York GOP congressional candidate Carl Paladino in a speech about why the current Republican Party needs a leader like Adolf Hitler. (He also was apparently intobestiality porn.)
- Is it a bad sign that the sizzle reel for the new Penn Station renovations don't include a single shot of trains, which are the whole point behind Penn Station?
- The baby that went "missing" in 1981 after her parents were found dead in a Houston, Texas, park in 1981 has been identified — she's now a mother of five living in Oklahoma — but police are still investigating what happened.
- California is banning high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m. as part of an effort to give adolescents more sleep.
- Happy 50th anniversary to Deep Throat — the porno and the codename for the Watergate informant.
- Back in 1997, a middle-aged guy who applied to be a cop in New London, Connecticut, got turned down because he scored too high on an IQ test (the police department thought he'd get bored with the job and quit) so he sued ... and lost!
- The sartorial trend of the summer is clothes with seafood motifs.
- And finally, gonna take my chances if I get 'em.