- "As data presented on Monday by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services made clear, the rate of rearrest has remained fairly constant in New York City before and after the 2020 bail reform laws": Hell Gate has a good recap of a joint hearing in Albany this week that seemed to debunk the idea — pushed by Gov. Kathy Hochul — that tougher bail laws would reduce recidivism.
- Happy 110th anniversary to Grand Central Terminal!
- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose U.S. visa expired on Tuesday, is applying for a six-month visa to be able to stay in Florida.
- "We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but [I have] major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.": Warriors star Seth Curry came out against adding more housing in his Bay Area zip code, which happens to be the wealthiest zip code in the country.
- In other Bay Area news, a five-year-old boy has been released from the hospital after getting attacked by a mountain lion on a hike in San Mateo County.
- One way to deflect pity and turn your divorce into an opportunity for a fresh start is to put out a divorce registry.
- It's sauna season, and while they're fun and relaxing, experts caution that sweating is not going to "detox" your body or whatever these health clubs suggest.
- Australia has announced that King Charles won't appear on the country's money.
