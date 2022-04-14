Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where ice cream weather has arrived. Here's what else is happening:
- "I was wondering, What am I going to do? Am I going to make a run for the stairs all the way at the end of the platform? Or am I going to take this R train to maybe guaranteed safety but also risk being trapped on the train with this guy again? I hear my conductor scream: 'Everyone get on the f--king R train. Get on it right now.'" One man who was on the attacked N train gave a terrifying but deeply moving account of his experience to The New Yorker.
- New York state cannabis regulators today issued 52 licenses to local farmers to grow recreational weed.
- There's an embroidery truck going around town now.
- The New York Times has a nice tribute to Christopher Moore, the prolific journalist, curator and New York City preservationist who died earlier this year at age 70.
- It's the season where people wear fun outfits to the park, so New York magazine went to one in Bed-Stuy to capture it.
- Facebook, which you may or may not know dipped its toes in the podcasting business, is getting out of the podcasting business.
- "They think Birds Aren’t Real is a CIA psy-op. They think that we are the CIA, we’re put out there as a weapon against conspiracy theorists." The Arkansas man who started Birds Aren't Real explains how the joke took on a weird life of its own.
- Alec Baldwin explained today that he and his wife keep having kids because they love it.
- People are loving this baby hippo from Cincinnati.
- People are also loving Kevin's dating profile.
- And finally, fella could do this forever:
Owls are basically cats with wings.🦉😅 pic.twitter.com/T5ULnyFXiV— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 12, 2022