Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the most "iconic" bagels can (arguably) be found in Riverdale. Here's what else is happening:
- The Brian Lehrer Show had a revealing conversation today with two attorneys from the Legal Aid Society who are suing the NYPD over the practice of offering people water during questioning, then keeping the cups and storing their DNA without their knowledge.
- Police sources told the New York Post that Mayor Eric Adams is pushing to essentially bring back broken-windows policing.
- Congrats to Stony Brook and CUNY mathematician Dennis P. Sullivan for winning the Abel Prize — known as the Nobel Prize for math — for his work on "manifolds," something that could help us better understand how hurricanes function.
- "Let me tell you what pressure is. Pressure is being a transit cop in 1984 riding the trains by yourself with a radio that didn’t work," the mayor said in response to a question about whether he feels "pressure" to let Kyrie Irving play home games.
- Over 200 local organizations, including WNYC and the Jerome L. Greene Space, are participating in something called the Festival of New York this summer.
- For over 100 years, we've been calling Machu Picchu by the wrong name — the Incan moniker was, in fact, Huayna Picchu.
- Nothing but respect for three-time Grand Slam tennis champ Ashleigh Barty, who quit the sport today at the age of 25 to pursue other dreams.
- A forthcoming book by two New York Times reporters reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris felt "wounded" and "belittled" by the picture of her chosen for the February 2021 cover of Vogue.
- And finally, is this Dune?:
Cats have a precise method of walking called direct registering. Their hind paws fall inside the place of their forepaws, minimizing noise and visible tracks, while ensuring more stable footing.— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 21, 2022
Credit: hanamomopic.twitter.com/7fb1hCWSQA