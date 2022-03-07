Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the 74-degree temperature in Central Park has broken a 76-year-old record. Here's what else is happening:
- The days of pandemic apartment discounts in New York City are over, and the rent is now increasing at double the average national rate.
- The trickling back of Midtown office workers has been good for Times Square bars.
- MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the city and state should start funding mass transit like other public services, such as the police or trash pickup, because pre-pandemic levels of revenue from fares may never come back.
- Pamela Anderson is coming to Broadway to star in Chicago.
- Today's episode of "The Takeaway" had a segment about understanding Kanye West's behavior in the context of his bipolar diagnosis.
- If your marriage feels at times boring, dissatisfying and like you're not having enough sex, that's normal. Don't waste your time being jealous of other people and longing for something else, said this psychologist.
- Is Bed Bath & Beyond about to be the new GameStop?
- Just in time for a new album release, did an extremely obscure band fake an old song to make it look like pop star Dua Lipa plagiarized their melody?
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, is this turtle appreciating the scrub? Hard to say!:
Tiny turtle getting cleaned🐢 pic.twitter.com/UwPnYr6TLl— ☮️🏳️🌈🎨 Nicole 🔮🌈💜 (@SjamaanN) March 7, 2022