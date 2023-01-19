Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Sweetgreen really wants you back in the office. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York state attorney general's office sent a CityMD patient a letter last week saying the clinic will immediately stop billing people for COVID-19 tests that were supposed to be free, and will begin processing refunds for tests that patients were erroneously forced to pay for.
- Peter Coker Jr., one of the suspects who faces stock manipulation charges for putting a Paulsboro, New Jersey deli on the stock market with a $100 million valuation, has been arrested in Thailand.
- The overall value of New York City's real estate stock is now valued at $1.48 trillion and is expected to rise 6% over the next fiscal year, driven largely by the extreme cost of single-family homes.
- The Santa Fe County district attorney has charged Alec Baldwin with involuntarily manslaughter for his role in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins back in 2021.
- A French court ruled recently that employers can't make workers go to office parties or do other "fun" stuff that doesn't have to do with getting their work done.
- Neither the ongoing Russian invasion nor the bitter cold is stopping Ukrainians from traveling to the Dnipro River for a cold dip to celebrate Epiphany.
- People are mad at Gwyneth Paltrow for plugging a salmon salad as a "detox" food when it's just ... a decent salad.
- The new "Gossip Girl" has been canceled by HBO Max.
- And finally, hammocks are hard!: