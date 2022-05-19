Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, the setting of the classic movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Here's what else is happening:
- Times Square is getting a life-size statue of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry.
- U.S. News and World Report claims New York City isn't even the country's top 100 metro areas to live.
- An 18-year-old has been arrested for making multiple bomb threats at Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge this week.
- MTV is bringing back Jersey Shore with a whole new cast, and the original cast isn't happy about it.
- People are upset that a new $1,600 Gucci umbrella isn't waterproof.
- The stock market is tanking and all the GameStop nerds probably lost a lot of money, but they've at least managed to see their arch nemesis, hedge fund Melvin Capital, go out of business.
- Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their baby boy.
- They're saying Harry and Meghan are poised to become the next Osbournes now that they're making a reality show about themselves living in their California mansion.
- And finally, ya tried, dog:
short dog problems— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) May 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Bk0DFSD3Mi