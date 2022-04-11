Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Coney Island's famed Wonder Wheel is officially in spinning season. Here's what else is happening:
- This week's issue of New York magazine has a detailed look at the history of Little Ukraine in the East Village, where about 1,700 Ukrainians are still holding on.
- Errol Louis didn't give a stellar review to Mayor Eric Adams' first 100 days in office.
- In Manhattan, the offices are pretty empty and likely to remain so, posing an existential threat to the island's economy.
- The pandemic didn't stop the opening of Steinway Tower, a.k.a. the Coffee Stirrer, the latest Manhattan residential tower that sways when it's breezy.
- Long Island officials are making a hard push to get Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to anchor their Staten Island Ferry-turned-party boat in Port Jefferson or Patchogue.
- Former New York Giants running back Gary Brown has died at the age of 52.
- One way to spend $1,500 is on a list of baby names picked out by a professional baby-naming consultant.
- Al Pacino is walking around Los Angeles with corded headphones and a Shrek-themed iPhone case, having the time of his life.
