Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Coney Island's famed Wonder Wheel is officially in spinning season. Here's what else is happening:

  • This week's issue of New York magazine has a detailed look at the history of Little Ukraine in the East Village, where about 1,700 Ukrainians are still holding on.
  • Errol Louis didn't give a stellar review to Mayor Eric Adams' first 100 days in office.
  • In Manhattan, the offices are pretty empty and likely to remain so, posing an existential threat to the island's economy.
  • The pandemic didn't stop the opening of Steinway Tower, a.k.a. the Coffee Stirrer, the latest Manhattan residential tower that sways when it's breezy.
  • Long Island officials are making a hard push to get Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to anchor their Staten Island Ferry-turned-party boat in Port Jefferson or Patchogue.
  • Former New York Giants running back Gary Brown has died at the age of 52.
  • One way to spend $1,500 is on a list of baby names picked out by a professional baby-naming consultant.
  • Al Pacino is walking around Los Angeles with corded headphones and a Shrek-themed iPhone case, having the time of his life.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
  • And finally, has anyone told you you look like Tony Hawk?: