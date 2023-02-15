Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where it could still snow one of these days, who knows? Here's what else is happening:
- New York Blood Center and Sickle Cell/Thalassemia Patient Network are holding a blood drive in Downtown Brooklyn through Saturday with the goal of diversifying the city's blood donations.
- THE CITY published an interactive map using data from the housing group JustFix that shows where in New York City landlords have stopped registering rent-stabilized apartments over the past three years, despite a recent law designed to keep rent-regulated on the rolls.
- Dozens of unionized Starbucks workers in New York City have filed complaints with the city's Department of Consumer Affairs accusing their employer of violating local labor laws by not giving them their shift schedules far enough ahead of time.
- "I think that there's a paranoia at the heart of what makes people want to read about this stuff, which is only getting more and more intense, the more the coverage.": Jo Livingstone, a critic who helped organize an open letter criticizing the New York Times' coverage of transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming people, talks about the paper's both-sidesism when reporting on trans people, and how it has aided the agenda of transphobic far-right groups.
- Curbed reports that Upper East Side teens who, in past years, would've been riding the subway alone or hanging out in donut shops after school are now getting rides from their parents or babysitters because their parents read the New York Post and are afraid of crime.
- "Legacies of San Juan Hill," a website with archival photos, essays and interviews about the Black and Latino community on the Upper West Side that was forcefully removed to make way for Lincoln Center, is now live.
- It appears that Bill de Blasio has become an F train mainstay since leaving office.
- Pitchfork profiled Jamal Alnasr, the 53-year-old Palestinian immigrant who owns and operates Village Revival Records in Greenwich Village and personally helped Bella Hadid build her record collection.
- Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan invited Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to drop the puck at the Black History Night Rangers game last week as part of an apparent effort to preserve his arena's $43 million-a-year tax break.
- WNYC has a short profile of the thriving community of Black surfers in the Rockaways.
- New reporting from the New York Times clarifies that Donald Trump not only had a habit of ripping up documents and stuffing them down the toilet, his aides sometimes had to pull them out, let them dry, and then tape them back together.
- Here's a cool video of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime backup dancers rehearsing.
- "I added myself, because I’m inspired by myself, too": Brazilian soccer star Richarlison explained why he got his own face — along with those of two other Brazilian soccer legends — tattooed on his back.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, licks from a lynx: