- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill banning pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits, a move that's meant to crack down on commercial breeders, a.k.a. "puppy mills."
- New York City lawmakers, meanwhile, are still pushing for a ban on guinea pig sales.
- "Former and current employees" of the wine shop Sherry-Lehmann — which allegedly owes $3 million in back taxes and could be forced to close — told the New York Post that the shop's two owners regularly drank the store's top-shelf wine without paying.
- "The fish is good, though mind-bogglingly bland.": Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips in Times Square sounds bad.
- Residents of Sagaponack are pissed at their mayor for putting a port-a-potty on the side of the main road so landscaping workers have a place to pee.
- Next week, nearly two years after Texas got really cold and Sen. Ted Cruz famously flew to Cancun, the Lone Star State will once again face an arctic blast.
- With China facing a major COVID surge, about 10% of the planet's population could become infected over the next three months.
- Donald Trump is selling $99 "digital trading cards" with a picture of himself in a superhero cape.
- Yellowjackets' season two will premiere in March, but Showtime has already renewed the show for a third season, presumably because they need way more episodes to unveil what the hell is going on.
- "I've been a bridesmaid 125 times. Here are the nine best rules I've seen at weddings.": A for-hire bridesmaid has some insights to share.
