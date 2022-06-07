Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Dear Evan Hansen is ending its Broadway run. Here's what else is happening:
- The MTA is lifting its weekly COVID testing requirements for unvaccinated workers.
- Meanwhile, the city's restaurant industry has long abandoned most of its COVID protocols, and fatigued workers are now just hoping that if they get it, it's "not a severe situation."
- The Cro-Mags' founding bassist is suing the Cro-Mags' founding lead singer for using the NYC punk band's name in a poster for a benefit show.
- Happy Pride to Wynne Nowland, the CEO of a corporate insurance firm on Long Island who explains that her coworkers were surprisingly accepting of her transition.
- Sheryl Sandberg's real legacy: the ubiquity of targeted ads.
- People are paying a lot of money to do caviar bumps — i.e., lick caviar off the sides of their hands — at New York City bars.
- Regulars bumps are still popular, as is "happy water," a new beverage containing meth, ketamine and diazepam that's all the rage at clubs in Southeast Asia.
- School class reunions are back from their pandemic hiatus, and people are stressed about it.
- Paleontologists are predicting that in response to global warming, people will get a little bit smaller because small mammals are better at handling heat.
- And finally, buddies on a log:
