Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where there's now a bougie mini golf bar. Here's what else is happening:
- SEIU 1199, the powerful health care workers' union that once endorsed Bill de Blasio for mayor, is now backing one of his rivals, City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, in the crowded race to represent the 10th Congressional District.
- As workers slowly return to their Manhattan offices, wealthier people who already live in the borough are increasingly walking or taking Citi Bikes to work, which isn't great news for the MTA's rebound.
- An update from Stamford, Conn.: Firefighters yesterday saved a woman from under a bus and saved another woman from under a Metro-North train.
- Mayor Eric Adams is vowing crack down on "ghost cars" with fake license plates.
- The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled yesterday that "the state must do more than simply invoke the buzz words "high-crime area" in a conclusory manner to justify investigative stops."
- "You should reserve a table on Resy. There is also a password, but that password is easily found on the website. (It is, we are sorry to report, 'daddy’s home.')": The faux-speakeasy trend in New York City is back and more tedious than ever.
- Donald Trump is reportedly trying to jump into the 2024 presidential race as soon as possible because he thinks he can deflect any criminal charges by claiming that prosecutors are just politically motivated.
- Hate billionaires all you want, but supertall residential towers — even if they offend your aesthetic taste — are an overall good for urban density and housing availability.
- Gold miners in remote Canada struck a 30,000-year-old frozen baby woolly mammoth.
- Christie's is auctioning off a one-off Bob Dylan recording of "Blowin' In The Wind" and it's expected to sell for over $1 million.
- And finally, caught!:
Just checking the walls.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/SM0pE9qGO1— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 6, 2022