Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the horseshoe crabs are doing it. Here's what else is happening:
- A retired NYPD officer was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol today with a fake INTERPOL badge, a BB gun, some live bullets and two ballistic vests.
- Police in New York City are searching for a man who, on three separate occasions since January, has stolen a woman's shoe (singular).
- You can now get a $4,000-a-month luxury two-bedroom apartment in the Bronx. Is that bad for the borough?
- Professional darts, which seems like a bonkers spectacle, is coming to Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater tonight and tomorrow.
- Welcome to @favetiktoks420, where the content is truly meaningless and part of no larger trend.
- This list of "lifestyle hacks" from The Guardian includes such charming advice as "wear a white [dress] shirt" and "eat mangoes in the bath."
- Coffee companies trying to cater to Gen Z are scrambling to invent more sugary versions of the beverage, including strawberry cheesecake coffee and Cinnamon Toast Crunch coffee. (Sounds dumb, but from time to time I pour a lil' milk from my CTC in my coffee and it works.)
- Here's a good rundown of the offerings at this year's Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, if you need to get hyped for stopping at gas stations this summer.
- Well here we are in 2022 enjoying a new Yeah Yeah Yeahs song.
- Where my Marginalists (devotees of the 2011 Wall Street thriller Margin Call) at?
