Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the mayor is urging tourists to spend some money. Here's what else is happening:
- A 31-year-old Long Island boutique owner was arrested and charged with allegedly counterfeiting $40 million worth of fake Prada, Louis Vuitton and Gucci gear.
- Mayor Eric Adams signed a new city law designating Times Square as a "gun-free" zone amid a legal fight over whether New York has the authority, under the federal constitution, to ban concealed weapons from certain "sensitive places."
- The Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop is closing on January 15th.
- Congrats to these people who waited for hours outside the Gramercy Park Hotel liquidation sale for the opportunity to buy some incredible living room furniture.
- The big concern is now "medium COVID."
- The new iPhones and Apple Watches that'll supposedly call 911 if you've been in a car wreck keep calling emergency responders when people ride roller coasters and do other jarring-but-not-car-crash activities.
- Scientists have new evidence that little microorganisms once lived deep in underground bunkers on Mars, and may possibly still be down there.
- Mud is good for you.
- Blink-182 is reuniting with its founding guitarist, Tom DeLonge, and setting out for a world tour.
- At the coronation for King Charles, which is scheduled for next May, they're still going to pour holy oil on him and give him the orb, but it'll also be toned down and more modern. (e.g. they're doing it on a weekend, so it won't be an official bank holiday.)
- And finally, three's a crowd: