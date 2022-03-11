Good evening, it's Friday in New York City, enjoy this beautiful weather before things get gross. Here's what else is happening:
- Outgoing New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said that COVID-19 also created "an epidemic of loneliness."
- The mask mandate on subways and buses, which is dictated by a federal mandate for public transit, will last through at least April 18th.
- Businesses in Brighton Beach that are run by Soviet immigrants are taking down signage and flags that give any indication of Russian sympathy.
- The Kremlin is claiming that the U.S.-trained migratory birds are carrying chemical weapons from Ukraine into Russia.
- Apple has aggressively sued dozens of small companies with the word "apple" or a picture of a stemmed fruit in their name or logo.
- "It was an alibi. Every time [John Gotti] showed up, there'd be a murder in Brooklyn": Here's an oral history of the Rainbow Room in the 1980s.
- Donald Trump told a Canadian podcast that he knows "Y.M.C.A.," a signature song at his rallies, is "the gay national anthem," but he loves playing it because it "gets people up and it gets them moving."
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, chair tricks:
If you want to be happy just click and watch this video 😍. This lovely baby goat learns how to kick flips in the sanctuary and he is so happy with that. All the animals deserve love and kindness pic.twitter.com/jPymt8M0fN— Vegan by nature 🦉🐷🦛🐮🦊🦇🌱 🪢 (@DavidSting1989) March 4, 2022