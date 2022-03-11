Good evening, it's Friday in New York City, enjoy this beautiful weather before things get gross. Here's what else is happening:

  • Outgoing New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said that COVID-19 also created "an epidemic of loneliness."
  • The mask mandate on subways and buses, which is dictated by a federal mandate for public transit, will last through at least April 18th.
  • Businesses in Brighton Beach that are run by Soviet immigrants are taking down signage and flags that give any indication of Russian sympathy.
  • The Kremlin is claiming that the U.S.-trained migratory birds are carrying chemical weapons from Ukraine into Russia.
  • Apple has aggressively sued dozens of small companies with the word "apple" or a picture of a stemmed fruit in their name or logo.
  • "It was an alibi. Every time [John Gotti] showed up, there'd be a murder in Brooklyn": Here's an oral history of the Rainbow Room in the 1980s.
  • Donald Trump told a Canadian podcast that he knows "Y.M.C.A.," a signature song at his rallies, is "the gay national anthem," but he loves playing it because it "gets people up and it gets them moving."
  • And finally, chair tricks: