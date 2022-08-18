Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the severe drought continues. Here's what else is happening:
- Congressional candidates Dan Goldman and Carolyn Maloney have disavowed their mock endorsements from Donald Trump.
- It was a brutal scene at the New York State Food Festival in Albany yesterday, where rain and 30 mph winds blew through and knocked over a bunch of port-a-potties.
- The South Street Seaport is marching along with its rebranding as just Seaport, now complete with a high-end outdoor food court.
- Congrats to 22-year-old Mets rookie Brett Baty for hitting a home run in his first MLB at-bat.
- CNN has canceled Reliable Sources and Brian Stelter is leaving the network amid Discovery's push to make the cable channel less partisan-sounding.
- The U.N. has identified cigarette butts as the world's most littered item, with 4.5 tons worth of butts getting tossed each year.
- Meanwhile, Big Nicotine is busy getting teens hooked on gummies now that vaping is seen as bad.
- Amandla Stenberg, one of the stars of the apparently not-that-good movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, DM'd a snippy comment to a New York Times critic who panned the film, and now it's a thing.
- A school district in a suburb of Dallas just banned a bunch of books, including The Diary of Anne Frank and the Bible.
- More and more, people are dropping their metal water bottles in the office or classroom and facing the shame of everyone staring at you wondering what made that incredibly loud noise.
- And finally, it was all a dream:
When your cat crashes his bicycle in his dream.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/X3THo8TGL1— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 15, 2022