Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where a hot dinner reservation is hard to come by. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Office of Emergency Management has released a new PSA advising New Yorkers on what to do if we get nuked. (Go inside, close the door, watch the news, and shower if you get any fallout dust on you.)
- The New York Times has a short but devastating profile of a 62-year-old Bronx man who was a beloved fixture in the Belmont neighborhood before getting killed in what the NYPD says was a random 4th of July shooting.
- Jen Shah, a star of Bravo's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty in a Manhattan courtroom this morning to defrauding hundreds of people through a multi-state telemarketing scam.
- An update on the guys who caught fire at the Goop store in Sag Harbor: They were trying to cook s'mores over a candle splashed with rubbing alcohol.
- Beanie Feldstein, the embattled Funny Girl star who was set to be replaced in September, announced that she's quitting the Broadway show at the end of July instead.
- A new poll from Siena College and the New York Times found that most Democrats want someone besides Joe Biden to be the party's presidential nominee in 2024.
- American cruise ships headed to Alaska are reportedly taking advantage of lax Canadian environmental regulations and dumping big amounts of toxic waste in the waters of British Columbia.
- David Chase has some sweet words about the late Tony Sirico, who played Pauly Walnuts on The Sopranos.
- Playing music out loud at the beach: Do you dare?
